Democratic sheriff’s office candidate Keybo Taylor unveiled several endorsements — including one from outgoing Lawrenceville Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson — this past week.
The announcement came as the municipal election season came to a close with run-offs in three Gwinnett cities, and as the race for county offices on the ballot in 2020 heats up.
In addition to Johnson, Taylor announced he has been endorsed by Peachtree Corners City Councilman Eric Christ, state Reps. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, Gregg Kennard, D-Lawrenceville, and attorney Steve Reilly, who has been active in the Gwinnett Democratic Party for years and was a candidate for the 7th Congressional District seat in 2018.
Taylor’s campaign said the officials were endorsing the longtime Gwinnett County Police Department employee in their personal capacities.
“As the 2020 local Gwinnett primary season ramps up, several local Gwinnett elected and community leaders declared today their endorsement of former Gwinnett Police Department Major Keybo Taylor as he seeks to lead the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office,” Taylor’s campaign said in a statement release Monday.
“After a lifetime of residency in the Lawrenceville community and nearly three decades of law enforcement experience in the Gwinnett Police Department, Taylor remains focused in his campaign on behavioral health reform in law enforcement, expanding diversity in Gwinnett’s law enforcement community, ending the 287(g) program in Gwinnett and building trust between law enforcement and Gwinnett’s changing community.”
Local Republican women’s group honors D.A. King with award
The Conservative Republican Women of North Atlanta recently honored Dustin Inman Society founder D.A. King with its “Civic Leader of the Year” award for wading into the 287(g) debate in Gwinnett.
King, who has been at the center of a controversy over his participation in a 287(g) forum hosted by Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque in July, received the award Monday. The Republican women’s group cited his weighing in on the 287(g) topic — as well as the controversy surrounding it — in its announcement of the award.
“This award is given to someone the club feels has made a positive impact for good in our community or state. Mr. King is an expert on immigration law and enforcement,” the Conservative Republican Women of North Atlanta said in a statement. “Sheriff Butch Conway invited Mr. King to be part of a panel discussion on 287(g) hosted by Commissioner Marlene Fosque.
“The policy, which deputizes local law enforcement to enforce federal immigration law, helps to keep our communities safe and saves money. Opponents of 287(g), including Commissioner Fosque, began a negative campaign to discredit Mr. King.”
Days after the forum was held, Fosque denounced King’s participation in the event — although the commissioner hosted the event, Sheriff Butch Conway picked the pro-287(g) panelists — which has led to King filing an ethics complaint against the commissioner. An ethics panel is set to take up the complaint this month.
McLeod announces C.A.N.I. Give Brunch set for Sunday
State Rep. Donna McLeod announced Community Action Network Initiatives, Inc. will cap off this weekend with a Sunday brunch to raise money to support its efforts.
The C.A.N.I. Give Brunch will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday at 221 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville. The organization is designed to encourage civic engagement and promote life-coaching techniques to help members of the community.