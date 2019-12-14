When the U.S. House Judiciary Committee voted this week to advance articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, one of Gwinnett's three congressman was part of the decision.
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., joined fellow Democrats on the committee in voting for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The committee passed the articles on a party-line vote. The abuse of power charge, in particular, stems from allegations that Trump withheld aid from Ukraine in exchange for getting that country to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
The committee's decision sets the stage for what could be the third case in U.S. history of the full House of Representatives voting to impeach a sitting U.S. president. It is expected that the Democratic-controlled House will likely vote to impeach Trump, sending the matter over to the Republican-controlled Senate for final consideration.
In that full House vote, which could come before Christmas, Gwinnett's other two congressmen, U.S. Reps. Rob Woodall and Jody Hice, R-Ga., will also get to cast votes on the matter.
“The facts are clear. President Trump undermined America’s foreign policy to pursue what his own National Security staff called a 'domestic political errand,' ” Johnson said in a statement after the committee vote. "He withheld military aid, putting America’s national security at risk, in what his handpicked ambassador called 'a quid pro quo.'
“President Trump didn’t just abuse his power with Ukraine. He made them an offer they couldn’t refuse: help me get re-elected, or you won’t get the assistance you desperately need from the United States. Then he tried to cover it up. I choose to put the law above the president. I choose to put my oath above political ambition. I choose to put the country I love above the interests of just one man.”
Mason picked to represent Gwinnett cities on ARC board
Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason is joining the Atlanta Regional Commission's board in 2020 to help address regional issues and trends.
Mason was chosen by the Gwinnett Municipal Association, which is made up of representatives of the county's 16 cities, to represent those municipalities on the ARC board. Gwinnett gets two automatic seats on the ARC board, one for the county commission chairman and one for a representative of the county's cities.
“I am truly honored to have been selected to sit on the ARC board,” Mason said in a statement. “I look forward to being part of the organization which plays a very important role in ensuring the entire metro Atlanta area remains a dynamic region.”
Woodall backs National Defense Authorization Act passage
U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., was among the members of Congress from both parties who voted to pass the national defense spending bill this past week.
The National Defense Authorization Act received bipartisan support in the House with a 3.1% pay raise for members of the military as well as create a new branch of the military called the "Space Force" and authorize defense operations, health care programs and military readiness.
“This bipartisan bill is the blueprint for our national defense policy and reaffirms our nation’s priorities, such as ensuring the livelihood of the men and women of our Armed Forces, keeping America safe, and preserving our global leadership,” said Congressman Woodall.
“It is critical that Congress present a united front in advancing America’s security and appropriately equip ourselves for the challenges of the future, whether that be confronting foreign enemies or the expanding importance of cybersecurity and space to our national security. Increasing our military capabilities in space and cyberspace is vital to protecting our national interests and keeping pace with our international competitors. This year’s National Defense Authorization Act does just that.”
Fosque graduates from Georgia Academy for Economic Development training program
Gwinnett County officials announced this past week that Commissioner Marlene Fosque recently completed the Region 3 Multi-Day Training Program offered by the Georgia Academy for Economic Development.
The training program is designed to teach participants about economic and community development, business recruitment and retention, tourism product development, downtown development and planning among other topics. Training in the program is conducted one day a month for four months.
"The academy helped me to better understand principles of community planning, economic development ecosystems and the importance of building a skilled workforce with strong leadership," Fosque said in a statement.
“The knowledge I gained will allow me to understand economic life cycles as I represent the residents of District 4 more effectively.”