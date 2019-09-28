Although the process of possibly impeaching President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives began in Washington D.C. this week with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that an impeachment inquiry is beginning, the aftershocks were felt in Gwinnett County as candidates in the 7th Congressional district took sides on the impeachment debate.
Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux called for the president’s impeachment hours before Pelosi’s announcement over reports about Trump’s phone call with the president of the Ukraine.
“I am deeply troubled by reports that the president pressured a foreign government to aid his re-election campaign — and his own public statements seeming to confirm those allegations,” Bourdeaux said. “In light of those and other instances of apparent disregard for the law, I believe Congress needs to open an impeachment inquiry.”
Shortly after Pelosi’s announcement, state Sen. Zahra Karinshak, another Democrat in the race, said she supported the impeachment inquiry.
“These actions represent a serious breach to both our national security and the American people’s trust,” Karinshak said in a Facebook post. “That’s why I support House Democrats’ decision to move forward with an impeachment inquiry — because no one is above the law.”
Push back from Republicans came quickly with Bourdeaux being the first target of GOP ire.
“Carolyn Bourdeaux has shown herself to be a far left ideologue that cannot represent the 7th District,” said GOP 7th District candidate Lynne Homrich, who used Bourdeaux’s statement as the basis for a fundraising robocall this past week.
“Bourdeaux has made the choice to support Nancy Pelosi and the Squad over working towards the results our families need. This is just another example of Democrats putting partisan politics before the American people.”
The National Republican Congressional Committee accused Bourdeaux and Karinshak of joining “the deranged left” and “the lunatic left” in a pair of statements.
Later in the week, state Sen. Renee Unterman, another Republican running for the 7th District seat, avoided referencing the stances of Democratic candidates in the race. She instead took aim at Pelosi as well as Democrats claims that Trump’s phone call violated federal law after a transcript of the call was released.
“Yesterday, Nancy Pelosi and her pals launched yet another attack against President Trump based on liberal delusions rather than a factual foundation,” Unterman said.
“After I reviewed President Trump’s phone call, it’s clear to me that this is just Speaker Pelosi’s latest attempt to play to her base and undermine the president while wasting taxpayer dollars, time and public trust in our nation’s institutions by investigating nothing.”
M.A.D.D. names Efstration legislator of the year
Mothers Against Drunk Driving recognized state Rep. Chuck Efstration this past week for holding hearings on loopholes in Georgia’s implied consent refusal law by naming him the organization’s Legislator of the Year.
“MADD is grateful for Representative Efstration’s leadership and commitment to help end the tragedies caused by drunk driving, which remains the deadliest threat on our nation’s roads,” M.A.D.D. Georgia Executive Director Denise Blake said in a statement.
M.A.D.D. officials said the hearings Efstration held were aimed at improving accountability for drivers who refuse to take chemical tests to see if they have been drinking. The organization also praised Efstraton for working to improve the state’s ignition interlock law.
“I am honored to be recognized as a Legislator of the Year,” Efstration said in a statement. “Each year, MADD provides tireless advocacy for a future with No More Victims of drunk driving. I am eager to continue working with MADD to protect Georgia families and make our roadways as safe as possible.”
New 287(g) forum planned for this week
Several organizations are coming together this week to host a forum to discuss what they call “the real impact (the 287(g)) program has on immigrant communities.”
The event will be hosted by Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights, Black Alliance for Just Immigration, Racial Justice Action Center and Project South at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Collins Hill library branch, which is located at 455 Camp Perrin in Lawrenceville.