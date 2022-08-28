Gwinnett County elections officials are looking for poll workers for the upcoming general election and they will spend the next month holding events to find candidates for the job.
The county has announced a series of six poll worker hiring events which will be held at Gwinnett library branches.
The first hiring event will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lawrenceville Branch Library, which is located at 1001 Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville.
“Citizens who want to be involved in the electoral process are invited to attend one of Gwinnett County’s upcoming poll official hiring events,” county officials said in an announcement. “The Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Division is looking for citizens of all backgrounds, but especially needs bilingual poll officials.”
Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker must be a U.S. citizen who is at least 16-years-old and capable of reading, writing and speaking English. County officials said candidates must also be a Gwinnett County resident or a Gwinnett County government employee.
They will also be required to have access to a computer so they can complete required online training.
The remaining five poll worker hiring events will be held:
♦ From 3 until 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Five Forks Library Branch, which is located at 2780 Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville
♦ From 4 until 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Centerville Branch Library, which is located at 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville
♦ From 5 until 8 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Duluth Branch Library, which is located at 3180 Main Street in Duluth
♦ From 5 until 8 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Dacula Branch Library, which is located at 265 Dacula Road in Dacula
♦ From noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Norcross Branch Library, which is located at 5735 Buford Highway in Norcross
The Gwinnett Republican Party came under fire from its Democratic Party counterpart in the county, as well as the Georgia Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, earlier this month after it hosted speaker who has a history of making controversial statements related to conspiracy theories.
The Gwinnett GOP hosted New Zealand resident and author and filmmaker Trevor Loudon at its monthly breakfast on Aug. 6. Loudon had stirred controversy for comments he has made in the past, such referring to the Black Lives Matter, feminist and LGBTQ+ movements as Chinese Communist Party operations.
“The Gwinnett GOP owes every voter an apology for importing hate into our district and for amplifying dangerous conspiracy theories,” Gwinnett County Democratic Party Chairwoman Brenda Lopez Romero said.
The topic of Loudon’s speech was titled “The War Against the West” on the Gwinnett Republic Party’s website, which described him as a wonderful speaker” and said “he is passionate about winning the multi-generational war being waged against Western Civilization by the Cultural Marxists.”
Muslims who are running for legislative offices in Gwinnett County joined in the condemnation of the Gwinnett GOP for hosting Loudon.
During a speech in South Dakota in 2017, Loudon reportedly called on leaders in that state to pass a law that would label Muslim advocacy organizations as hate groups, according to the Argus Leader newspaper.
“Republicans continue to lie to the public by suggesting that hate has no place in their party while actively fundraising and promoting actual hate leaders,” said Ruwa Romman, who is the Democratic Party candidate for State House District 97.
“They know they don’t have better policies or plans so they resort to hate to create fear and division. There is no place for hate in Gwinnett, and we will make that clear in November.”
CAIR-Georgia Legal and Policy Director Javeria Jamil added, “It is disheartening to see the Gwinnett County GOP pander to bigots and white nationalists by hosting an event whose title and speaker go against the essence of everything that makes Gwinnett County beautiful.”
Gwinnett Republican Party Chairman Sammy Baker defended the choice to have Loudon speak at the breakfast, however.
“We do not censor our speakers, nor do we preview their messages before they speak,” Baker said. “No one in attendance reported hearing divisive or exclusionary opinions from anyone who spoke. We welcome all thought leaders to share their ideas with our group and our doors are always open to guests.”
A Democratic Party field office recently opened its doors in Norcross to serve as a training and coordinating center to support local and statewide Democrats.
The Georgia Democratic Party’s “Georgia Votes” Coordinated Campaign opened its Gwinnett County field office in Aug. 21. Several local officials who are Democrats, as well as members of the party who are running for officer this year, attended the ribbon cutting ceremony.
State Sen. Burt Jones has set up a place to oversee efforts in Gwinnett County to support his campaign for lieutenant governor.
Jones opened a campaign office Duluth on Aug. 20. The office opening happened amid multiple endorsements from groups who are backing Jones, including the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the Police Benevolent Association of Georgia and the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police.
Jones is facing Democrat Charlie Bailey and Libertarian Ryan Graham in the lieutenant governor’s race on the general election ballot.
The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee has named the State Senate District 7 race between Democrat Nabilah Islam and Republican Josh McKay a “must watch” race to watch in this year’s elections.
Not surprisingly, given the committee’s name, it is backing Islam in the race for an open seat in the Georgia Senate.
“Democratic state legislators are on the frontlines defending and expanding our access to healthcare, education funding, abortion access, and the right to vote,” DLCC President Jessica Post said.“During the Trump administration, the DLCC and state Democrats flipped hundreds of seats from red to blue, elected strong candidates from all across the country, and returned over half a dozen chambers to Democratic control.
“We are proud to stand with Nabilah and include them in our growing list of amazing candidates who are committed to making a difference in their communities.”
Political Notebook is a periodical feature of the Gwinnett Daily Post. Items for the notebook can be submitted by sending and email to curt.yeomans@ gwinnettdailypost.com.
