Voters who live in Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners District 1 will soon get a chance to hear from the candidates seeking to represent them on the commission.
The Gwinnett Place and Sugarloaf Community Improvement Districts announced this pas week they will co-host a District 1 candidates forum in late April.
The forum will begin at 6 p.m. on April 29 at Holiday Inn Express and Suites, which is located at 3530 Breckinridge Boulevard in Duluth.
Democrat Kirkland Carden and Republicans Laurie McClain and Jacqueline Tseng qualified this past week to run for the seat, which will be open after Commissioner Jace Brooks decided to not seek re-election.
The forum will be moderated by WSB-TV reporter Tony Thomas.
Harrell, Moore to co-host mid-session town hall forum
State Sen. Sally Harrell and state Rep. Beth Moore will team up to give residents in the Peachtree Corners and Norcross area an update on the 2020 legislative session later this month.
Harrell and Moore will co-host a mid-session town hall forum from 6 until 8 p.m. March 18 at Peachtree Corners City Hall, which is located at 310 Technology Parkway.
In addition to offering an update, as well as their own insights into legislation pending in the General Assembly, Harrell and Moore are also expected to answer questions from residents.
McClain hosting campaign reception Thursday
Gwinnett Commission District 1 candidate Laurie McClain is about to hold one of her first, if not her first, campaign events since qualifying to run for the open commission seat.
McClain is set to host a campaign reception from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at the 1818 Club, 6500 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.
McClain at Jacqueline Tseng are running the Republican nomination for the district 1 seat. The winner of the May 19 Republican primary will face the Democratic Party's candidate, former Duluth City Councilman Kirkland Carden, in November.
Upcoming
• The Gwinnett Republican Women will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Ippolito's in the Suwanee Town Center, 350 Town Center Ave., Suite 103, in Suwanee. Candidates who qualified to run for elected office are expected to attend. Julianna McConnell and Republican Party political director Joe Proenza are expected to speak at the meeting.
• Gwinnett Faith and Freedom Coalition will host a presentation from Child and Parental Rights Campaign President Vernadette R. Broyles, titled "The Growing Threat of Transgender Ideology and Georgia HB 1060 Vulnerable Children Protection Act," at 7 p.m. March 10 at Gwinnett County Fire Station 20, which is located at 1801 Cruse Road in Lawrenceville.
• Gwinnett Democrats will hold their March Coffee and Conversation at 9 a.m. March 14 at Sweet Baby Jane's Home Cooking, which is located at 3620 Satellite Boulevard in Duluth.
• The Conservative Republican Women of North Atlanta will hold its next meeting at 6:45 p.m. on March 16 at the Duluth Rexall Grill, 3165 Buford Highway in Duluth. Guest speakers will include Gwinnett Board of Education member Mary Kay Murphy and author Mary Grabar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.