Former Vice President Joe Biden is turning to Gwinnettians to lead two community outreach groups in Georgia.
Biden’s campaign recently announced the leadership council for its Georgia Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for Biden-Harris group and its Georgia Latino Council group. Both will have Gwinnettians among their co-chairs.
State Reps. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth, and Brenda Lopez Romero, D-Norcross, will lead Biden’s Georgia Latino Committee.
Meanwhile, four of the five co-chairs of the Georgia Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for Biden-Harris group include state Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville; state Sens. Zarah Karinshak, D-Duluth, and Sheik Rahman, D-Lawrenceville; and presumptive state Rep.-elect Marvin Lim, a Democrat who would replace Lopez Romero in state House District 99 next year.
Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, is the fifth co-chair of the Asian-American group.
“The Asian American community can be the margin of victory in Georgia,” Park said in a statement. “If we come out and vote, we have the power to elect Joe Biden and Democrats who will act to stop this pandemic, rather than ignore it, so we can begin a real economic recovery without sacrificing the lives of the elderly and the most vulnerable.
“Working together, our Asian American communities will help protect our democracy and elect leaders who will move our state and our nation forward so that all of us have an opportunity to pursue our American Dream and thrive.”
Marin said, “I am dedicated to being a voice for justice, opportunity, and equality for all people. Fighting for fairness for you, and on behalf of those that don’t feel they are represented, the ones that have always been denied a seat at the table.”
Other members of the Georgia Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for Biden-Harris leadership council include: Anjali Enjeti and Vianti Joseph, core organizers of They See Blue Georgia; BiLan Liao, chair of Chinese Americans for Biden Georgia Chapter; Lillie Madali, the eastern region chair of Filipino Americans for Biden; Bryan Ramos, an attorney and the Georgia chairman of Filipino Americans for Biden; Sonjui Kumar, attorney and coordinating committee member South Asians for Biden; community volunteers Lani Wong and Long Tran; Byeong Cheol Han, a pastor; Cam T. Ashling, a private wealth strategist; attorney Jason Park; political strategist Pallavi Purkayastha; Laura Cansicio, the founder of Verdant Industries LLC; and Kerry Lee, the Georgia chair of Young Asian Americans for Biden.
Other members of the Georgia Latino Council include: New Georgia Media CEO Clara Puerta-Navarro; community advocate and attorney Samuel “Antonio” Molina; Atlanta Board of Education chairman and attorney Jason Esteves; H3 Media Agency President Andrea Rivera; former state Rep. Deborah Gonzalez; and attorney Zulma Lopez.
Biden previously picked Marin and Lopez Romero to represent Georgia on his nationwide Latino Leadership Committee.
Republican ‘United Faces of America Rally’ set for this weekend in Lawrenceville
Republicans are set to end this weekend with what is being touted as a celebration of “unity, diversity and patriotism.”
The United Faces of America Rally will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Wild Honey Acres Farm, located at 1585 Hood Road in Lawrenceville. A group calling itself President’s Team Trump-Pence and the Gwinnett County Republican Assembly appear to be organizing the event, based on flyers that were circulated by the Gwinnett County Republican Party on Facebook this past week.
Speakers are expected to include: Republican congressional candidates Rich McCormick, Johsie Cruz, Angela Stanton-King and Karen Handel; Alex Johnson; Derrick Grayson; Ricardo Davis; K. Carl Smith; and Sunny Wong.
U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, both R-Ga., had been listed on earlier flyers for the event, but their names were not included on the latest flyer circulated Friday.
Promotional materials indicated the event will also have cornhole, a petting zoo, live music, horseshoes, family games, international food trucks and an artisan market place.
Anyone interested in attending can RSVP in advance at bit.ly/3mJp2mP.
Atlanta Press Club announces broadcast, livestream dates for candidate debates
Gwinnett voters will soon get to hear from candidates for the 7th Congressional District and both U.S. Senate seats in debates hosted by the Atlanta Press Club.
The press club released the schedule for its Loudermilk-Young Debate Series this past week. Several, but not all, congressional district races will be featured in the series this fall, as will the two U.S. Senate races.
The Senate and congressional district races will be both livestreamed on the internet and aired on GPB-TV.
The debate for the Senate seat held by U.S. Sen. David Perdue will be held on Oct. 12, with the livestream at 3 p.m. and the GPB-TV broadcast at 8 p.m. Meanwhile, the 7th Congressional District debate will be on OCt. 13, with the livestream at 2:30 p.m. and the GPB-TV broadcast at 7:30 p.m.
The candidates in the special election for the Senate seat held by U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be spread across two debates on Oct. 19.
One debate will feature candidates who have reached at least 3% in two non-partisan polls and be livestreamed at 3 p.m. and air on GPB-TV at 8 p.m. The other debate will feature candidates who have not met that threshold, and it will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. and air on GPB-TV at 9 p.m.
The livestreams will be available at www.fb.com/TheAtlantaPressClub and at GPB.org.
