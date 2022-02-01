The Gwinnett County Republican Party has announced two events in February to recognize Black History Month. The first of these events will be held this weekend.
The local GOP will hold a breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday at Mountain Park First Baptist Church, which is located at 5485 Five Forks Trickum Road in Stone Mountain. The speakers will be Gwinnett Technical College Vice-President of Economic Development Melvin Everson and Rev. Garland Hunt, who is the senior pastor at The Father’s House in Norcross and the founder of OneRace Racial Healing Movement.
The local GOP will also hold a Character over Color banquet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Mountain Park First Baptist Church.
Speakers will include: Alveda King, who is an author and founder of Alveda King Ministries; Lisa Babbage, who is the author of “The Black History Bible;” and Rev. Dean Nelson, who is the chairman of the Frederick Douglas Foundation and the executive director of Human Coalition Action.
Anyone interested in attending either event should register at gwinnettrepublicans.org/bhm.
Nabilah Islam announces endorsements in state Senate campaignDemocrat Nabilah Islam announced this week that her bid for the Georgia Senate district 7 seat has picked up endorsements from sever organizations, as well as local officials and a former candidate for governor.
Islam said she has been endorsed by Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside; Antonio Molina, former Chairman of the Latino Caucus for the Democratic Party of Georgia; former state Senator Jason Carter, who was also the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor in 2014; Georgia Advancing Progress PAC; Georgia Chapter of the Asian American Action Fund; and the Indian American IMPACT Fund.
They join U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., who previously endorsed Islam.
“I’m proud to have the support of so many diverse leaders and groups from across Gwinnett County and the state,” Islam said. “We’re going to win this race by building a cross-section of Georgians dedicated to fighting for real change.”
Soo Hong launches campaign for House District 103 seatRepublican Soo Hong kicked off her second bid for a seat in the Georgia General Assembly last week.
Hong will seek the GOP’s nomination for the House District 103 seat this year.
She previously ran as a Republican against state Rep. Gregg Kennard in the House District 102 seat in 2020. Legislative redistricting that took place in November has shifted district numbers, however, which is why she will run in District 103 this time around.
The district includes parts of Gwinnett and Hall counties.
“We had an amazing kick-off event for our campaign,” Hong said in a statement on social media after the kickoff event. “We are grateful for the support from so many in our community. Our campaign is going strong and we’re working hard to earn your vote!”
Hong’s campaign website is located at www.HongForGeorgia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.