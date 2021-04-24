Gwinnett County Republicans elected a new chairman to lead the county GOP during its convention in Lilburn last weekend.
Lawrenceville resident Sammy Baker will serve as the local party’s leader for the next two years. Baker has been active in both the Buford Business Alliance — he runs a small business in Buford — and the Gwinnett Chamber, and was previously the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association’s director of membership, where he helped grow that organization’s membership to nearly 4,000 members.
“It’s a great privilege and an exciting opportunity to lead the Gwinnett GOP, to expand the reach and influence of the Republican Party, especially with minorities and immigrants,” Baker said. “I’ve talked with thousands of people who moved to Gwinnett because of the great public school system, good home values, relatively low crime rate and good job and business opportunities. The success of Gwinnett has been rooted in the conservative values of the Republican Party.
“We have a lot of work to do to educate the public and overcome media bias against conservatives. Our goal as Gwinnett Republicans is simply to continue to make Gwinnett a great place to live, work, and play! We think that most citizens will agree with us!”
Baker’s goals during his two-year term as party chairman is to: increase the party’s membership in all of the ethnic groups that call Gwinnett County home; engage veterans; increase the involvement of small businesses in the Republican Party; draw on the skills and talents of county party members; bring young people into the party; continuously emphasize voter registration.
Baker and other new members of the Gwinnett GOP’s executive board want to attract new members from the Asian, Black, Latino and Indian communities, including people who have immigrated to the U.S. and decided to call Gwinnett County home while also “reinvigorating the base.”
Other party board members elected at the convention include: 1st Vice Chairman Steve Gasper; 2nd Vice Chairman Denise Rumbaugh; Secretary Cindiella Nixon; Treasurer Laurie McClain; At Large Post 1 Representative Hai Cao; At Large Post 2 Representative Matthew Holtkamp; District 2 Representative Elizabeth Cook; District 3 Representative Bob Christensen; District 4 Representative Tony Webb; District 5 Representative Pat Quigley; and District 6 Representative Will Aiken. The District 1 seat is still open, according to the county GOP’s website.
Gwinnett GOP adopts resolution condemning GCPS superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks’ removal
The Gwinnett County Republican Party waded into the debate over Gwinnett County Public Schools Superindent J. Alvin Wilbanks’ future over last weekend when it adopted a resolution condemning the county school board’s 3-2 vote to terminate his employment contract 11 months early.
The resolution, which simply states “the Gwinnett County Republican Party hereby condemn the Gwinnett Board of Education for terminating Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks,” was adopted during the county GOP’s convention in Lilburn.
It wasn’t the first time Republicans have sided with Wilbanks in the debate over his future. Earlier this year, the Conservative Republican Women of North Atlanta and the United Tea Party circulated a community petition that had been started to call on the school board to keep Wilbanks as superintendent.
The school board voted last month to oust the longtime superintendent, who has led GCPS for 25 years, from his job, effective July 31. A search has been launched to find Wilbanks’ successor.
County’s Republicans commend Elections Board Chairwoman Alice O’Lenick
In other action at the Gwinnett GOP’s convention, the party adopted a resolution commending Gwinnett County Elections Board chairwoman Alice O’Lenick for her leadership on the board.
O’Lenick is one of the Gwinnett Republican Party’s two representatives on the county’s elections board, and made international headlines — and inspired a Twitter hashtag — earlier this year after the Daily Post reported that she told the local GOP that she wanted Georgia election laws changed so Republicans “at least have a shot at winning.”
“The Delegates wish to thank Alice for her commitment to free, fair and honest elections and for her willingness to stand in the gap, uphold the Constitution of the state of Georgia and represent all voters in Gwinnett County to ensure every legal vote is counted,” the resolution states.
Local Republicans also
call for ban on Coke and Delta products at state GOP convention
Another resolution the Gwinnett GOP adopted at its convention last weekend calls on the Georgia Republican Party to ban all Coke and Delta Air Lines products and services at the state GOP convention later this year after the heads of both companies condemned Georgia’s election reform law.
“The CEOs of two of Georgia’s biggest companies, Delta Airlines and Coca Cola, without regard to the content of the law, made public comments blasting the legislation based on the false allegations and disinformation campaign by the left,” the resolution states.
Despite the call for a ban, the resolution does suggest the state GOP can use any unused Coke or Delta products that it already had. The resolution also urges the state Republican Party to not use Delta for air travel.
In a separate resolution, the Gwinnett GOP called on legislators to rescind a jet fuel tax break for Delta.
“Bowing to Stacey Abrams and Democrats on March 31, 2021, Delta CEO Ed Bastian issued a scathing statement condemning SB 202,” the resolution states.
Rich McCormick announces fundraising haul, endorsements for 2022 bid for the 7th Congressional District
Emergency room surgeon Rich McCormick is gearing up for a possible rematch with U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., in 2022 and he’s already raising money and picking up endorsements.
McCormick, who was the GOP’s nominee for the 7th Congressional District seat in 2020, announced that he raised $234,000 in the first quarter of this year and picked up the endorsements from 17 members of Congress, as well as a former senator and a former congressman.
He also announced an endorsement from former Gov. Sonny Perdue as well as six members of the Georgia General Assembly, a retired general and three Forsyth County commissioners.
“Carolyn Bourdeaux has voted with self-proclaimed socialist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 95 percent of the time in Congress,” said Al Chaul, who is McCormick’s campaign manager. “Voters in Gwinnett and Forsyth are realizing they elected a radical Democrat and are already clamoring for change.
“Bourdeaux can try to hide her ultra-liberal record by returning campaign contributions from her friends in the ‘squad’ but she can’t run from the fact that she votes just like them.”
McCormick’s long list of congressional endorsements includes: U.S. Reps. Andrew Clyde, Andy Harris, Jody Hice, August Pfluger, Madison Cawthorn, Barry Loudermilk, Mark Green, Brian Babin, Buddy Carter, Mike Garcia, Burgess Owens, Pat Fallon, Greg Pence, Rick Allen, Jack Bergman, Dr. Ronny Jackson and Jim Banks; former U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows; and former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint.
In addition to Perdue, endorsements for McCormick coming from people in Georgia state government include: State Sens. Greg Dolezal and Clint Dixon; and state Reps. Lauren McDonald, Sheri Gilligan, Bonnie Rich and David Clark.
Medal of Honor Recipient, Retired General James E Livingston and Forsyth Commissioners Alfred John, Laura Semanson and Todd Levent have also endorsed McCormick.
Bourdeaux joins the Blue Dog Coalition in Congress
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., announced this past week that she has joined a 19-member group of centrist Democrats in a coalition in Congress.
Bourdeaux has joined the Blue Dog Coalition, a group that — according to its website — favors “fiscal responsibility, a strong national defense and commonsense solutions to practical problems.” This comes after the freshman congresswoman joined the New Democrat Coalition and Problem Solvers Caucus.
“I am very appreciative of the Blue Dog Coalition’s commitment to fiscally responsible solutions that serve the American people,” Bourdeaux said. “Before coming to Congress, I led the Georgia Senate’s nonpartisan budget office and taught public policy and finance at Georgia State University, so the issues important to Blue Dogs are the ones I have spent my life working on.”
