A proposed 2020 budget for Gwinnett government won’t be presented to county commissioners until November, but residents will get an idea of what is on the wish lists of various county departments this week.
County department heads are set to make business plan presentations to Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash and her budget review committee from Monday through Thursday at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
The business plans include budget requests that departments are asking be considered for the 2020 budget.
Monday’s schedule of presentations includes the administrative office of the courts (8:30 a.m.); clerk of courts (9:10 a.m.); Probate Court (9:50 a.m.); Juvenile Court (10:30 a.m.); the District Attorney’s Office (11 a.m.); and the Sheriff’s Office (11:30 a.m.).
On Tuesday, the presentations include Recorder’s Court judges (8 a.m.); clerk of Recorder’s Court (8:20 a.m.); the Tax Commissioner’s Office (8:45 a.m.); planning and development (9:30 a.m.); corrections (10:15 a.m.); community services (11 a.m.); and libraries (noon).
The Wednesday lineup includes the fire department (8 a.m.); water resources (8:45 a.m.); police department (9:45 a.m.); transportation (10:30 a.m.); and the solicitor general (11:30 a.m.).
And the Thursday schedule is human resources (8 a.m.); the law department (8:45 a.m.); information technology (9:15 a.m.); support services (10 a.m.); financial services (10:30 a.m.); and county administration (11:15 a.m.)
The room where the presentations are made is considered a live studio since each presentation is being filmed to be shown on gwinnettcounty.com and on TVGwinnett. There will be a live broadcast in a neighboring GJAC conference center room, however, for people who want to watch it as it happens.
The review committee includes retired County’s Department of Planning and Development planner and Thuy Hotle; CCS: Marketing and Technology principal marketing and technology consultant Asif Jessani; Total Vision Consulting LLC CEO David Cuffie; 12Stone Church CFO Norwood Davis; Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Santiago Marquez; and Lawrenceville City Councilman Keith Roche.
Cope to enter Gwinnett State Court race
Grayson attorney Veronica Cope will kick off her bid for a seat on the Gwinnett State Court judicial bench this week.
Cope, who ran unsuccessfully for a Superior Court seat last year, will run for State Court Judge John Doran’s seat. She will formally kick off her campaign during a event at La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant, which is located at 179 W. Crogan St. in Lawrenceville, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
“The State Court plays a critical role in the judicial system,” Cope said. “The State Court is a trial court which hears a wide range of cases that impact everyday Gwinnettians, from traffic offenses and misdemeanors to wrongful death and personal injury cases.
“My experience in each of these areas makes me uniquely qualified. My deep roots in the county give me the perspective needed to be fair and just.”
Cope is launching a campaign website at www.copeforjudge.com.
McLeod, Secretary of State’s Office work on My Voter Page update
State Rep. Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville, recently worked with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office to update the website that lets voters see assigned polling location; voter registration; local and federal office districts; and see ample ballots among other things.
The Georgia House Press Office did not identify the specific changes, but McLeod said they will better help identify who their representatives are in local, state and federal government.
“I am pleased with the Secretary of State’s effort to quickly make these important updates to the My Voter Page website,” McLeod said in a statement. “In order to fully participate in our U.S., state and local elections, eligible voters need to have information about their elected officials readily available.
“These small, yet crucial changes to the MVP website will allow Georgia voters to identify these various elections and officials that represent them.”
Upcoming
♦ The Gwinnett Young Republicans will hold a candidate intro meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Arena Tavern, 2000 Satellite Boulevard in Duluth to give Republican voters in the Seventh Congressional District an opportunity to meet the nine GOP candidates who are running for the office.