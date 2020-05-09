There will be 18 days of early voting in Gwinnett County ahead of the June 9 primary election.
County commissioners voted to set the early voting schedule in a narrow 3-2 vote this past week. Commissioners Ben Ku and Tommy Hunter cast the dissenting votes.
Under the scheduled approved this past Tuesday, early voting will begin May 18 at the county’s elections office located at 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, in Lawrenceville, and the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parway in Lawrenceville.
Both polling locations will be open almost every day until June 5. The only day the polling sites will be closed is May 25, which is Memorial Day.
The elections office will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The fairground polling site will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Both locations will be open from noon until 7 p.m. on Sundays as well.
Four satellite voting locations will open for seven days, starting May 30, at the Bogan Park Community Center, located at 2723 North Bogan Road in Buford; the Lenora Park Gym, located at 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville; the George Pierce Community Recreation Center, located at 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee; and the Lucky Shoals Park Recreation Center, which is located at 4651 Britt Road in Norcross.
The four satellite sites will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 as well as the following Monday through Friday. They will be open from noon until 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.
Woodall calling on constituents to vote in 7th Congressional District Art Competition
Residents of the 7th Congressional District who are looking for something to do while in quarantine early this week can look at high school student artwork and vote for whichever piece they think is the best.
U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., announced his office is asking constituents to vote online before 6 p.m. Wednesday for the Constituents Choice Award in the 7th Congressional District Art Competition. High school students from across the congressional district entered work for this year’s competition.
“The lives of our young students have been completely disrupted by this virus,” Woodall said. “I believe this art competition is an opportunity to provide a little bit of normalcy in their academic lives. And once again, I’m asking folks out in the district to help motivate these young people by participating in the Constituents’ Choice Award.”
Constituents can vote at bit.ly/2xS3Qq2. The art competition winners will be announced at noon Friday.
Johnson calls for protection of Georgia’s immigration detainees from COVID-19
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson sent a letter to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Matthew T. Albence this past week to ask what steps are being taken to protect immigration detainees housed at the Stewart Detention Center from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
The center is located in southwest Georgia, which was an early COVID-19 hotspot in the state, with Johnson noting Dougherty County, the epicenter of the southwest Georgia hotspot, is about an hour away from the center. Johnson is asking that protections be put in place to prevent the spread of the disease among the detainees held at the center.
“More than 40 detained immigrants have been brought into the facility each day this past week,” Johnson wrote. “Due to recent studies showing that COVID-19 has a long incubation period and asymptomatic carriers of the virus could be fueling its spread, if just one new asymptomatic detainee entered the facility under its current operating conditions, it is likely that hundreds of detainees will become infected.”
Conway records get out the vote message for Unterman in 7th District raceResidents of the 7th Congressional District may have gotten a call from Sheriff Butch Conway about the race to replace retiring Rep. Rob Woodall this past week.
That’s because Conway recorded a phone message urging residents of the district to vote for state Sen. Renee Unterman, who is one of several Republicans facing off in the June 9 primary for the seat. Several Democrats are also running for the seat.
“Renee Unterman is the proven conservative fighter who is tough on crime,” Conway said. “She is the only candidate I trust to support local law enforcement and ensure our work to crack down on criminal illegals remains successful.”
Grassroots Gwinnett endorses Curt Thompson in commission chairman’s raceFormer state Sen. Curt Thompson picked up the endorsement of a local grassroots organization as he campaigns for the Democratic Party’s nomination for Gwinnett County commission chairman.
Grassroots Gwinnett announced its backing of Thompson in the race on its Facebook page this past week. The organization cited his work in the Georgia General Assembly as well as his support of organizations such as AID Gwinnett and Gwinnett County Habitat for Humanity.
“Thompson’s professional experience as a labor lawyer and his political experience as a state representative have long placed him squarely on the side of Georgia’s workers,” Grassroots Gwinnett said in its endorsement announcement. “He also has an impeccable history of advocating for our minorities’ civil rights, whether by opposing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation or pushing for electoral reform.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.