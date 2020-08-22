Former state Rep. Brooks Coleman is coming out of retirement.
Sort of.
Rich McCormick, the Republican nominee for the open 7th Congressional District seat, announced this past week that Coleman will lead his Education Advisory Council. Coleman is a veteran legislator and educator who led the Georgia House Education Committee until the end of 2018. He is also a stalwart in the Duluth community.
“I am honored to lead Dr. McCormick’s Education Advisory Council,” Coleman said in a statement. “Dr. McCormick understands the value of education and the essential role teachers play in building a talented and attractive workforce for Georgia companies. Dr. McCormick won’t let Washington D.C. bureaucrats micromanage our children’s education.”
Other members of McCormick’s Education Advisory Council include: Anna Harris; Andy Colemanl Scott Louiero; Vivian Garcia; Tim Dineen; Lindsey Williams; Lisa Babbage; Robbie Dunn; Jim Smith; Jeff Lopez; Leah Smithwood; Sajan Patel; Jim White; Cynthia Greene; Ochoa Chang; Roberto Rodriguez; and Leah Smith.
“School districts across Georgia have different plans for COVID-19 learning,” McCormick said. “Some, like Forsyth are giving parents and option between in-person and virtual learning, others like Gwinnett are starting virtual with plans to move to in person learning later this year. There is no one size fits all approach. To that end it is important that our school leaders are supported but not controlled by state and federal bureaucrats.”
Clark hosting virtual town hall to discuss COVID-19, other issues
State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, is inviting Gwinnettians to join her — virtually — on Monday for a discussion on issues such as the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease pandemic and voting for the upcoming general election.
Clark announced the forum this past week with at least four topics listed for the event, which will begin online at 6 p.m. In addition to the pandemic and voting, Clark is expected to also discuss the 2020 Census and education issues during the event.
Carolyn Bourdeaux, the Democratic Party’s nominee for the open 7th Congressional District seat, is expected to join Clark during the forum.
“During the town hall meeting, Rep. Clark will be joined by Dr. Carolyn Bourdeaux, who is a professor at Georgia State University, and they will discuss voting, the 2020 U.S. Census, COVID-19 and education in Georgia,” a media advisory issued by the Georgia House of Representatives press office states. “Rep. Clark and Dr. Bourdeaux will also answer questions that are submitted ahead of the town hall meeting.”
Anyone who wants to participate in the forum or submit questions for the forum is asked to email Clark in advance at jasmine.clark@house.ga.gov.
Two local candidate forums planned over next month
There are two upcoming forums will give local voters a chance to hear from candidates for local offices.
And both forums will be held virtually so voters don’t even have to leave their homes to hear from the candidates.
The first forum will hosted by the Gwinnett County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma theta Sorority Inc. at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. It will feature Republican and Democratic Party candidates for district attorney, sheriff and county commission chairman.
Anyone interested in watching the forum can watch it online through Zoom or Facebook Live. Voters interested in watching can register at bit.ly/34qPlqX to obtain viewing information, particularly for watching via Zoom.
The second forum will be hosted by Gwinnett STOPP and the League of Women Voters of Gwinnett County at 7 p.m. Sept. 14, and feature candidates for Gwinnett County Board of Education Districts 1 and 3.
This forum can also be viewed on Zoom and Facebook Live. Anyone interested in registering to view the forum can obtain viewing information, particularly for viewing it on Zoom, at bit.ly/3aJz81k.
