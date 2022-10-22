Farooq Mughal Headshot - Copy.jpg

Farooq Mughal

 Mark Whiteman

Republican 6th Congressional District candidate Rich McCormick got some big support this past week when former President Donald Trump endorsed his bid for Congress.

McCormick is facing Democratic Party nominee Bob Christian in the Nov. 8 general election. The district is mostly located in Cobb, north Fulton, Forsyth and Dawson counties, but it also includes a small sliver of Gwinnett County in the Sugar Hill and Buford area.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.