Republican 6th Congressional District candidate Rich McCormick got some big support this past week when former President Donald Trump endorsed his bid for Congress.
McCormick is facing Democratic Party nominee Bob Christian in the Nov. 8 general election. The district is mostly located in Cobb, north Fulton, Forsyth and Dawson counties, but it also includes a small sliver of Gwinnett County in the Sugar Hill and Buford area.
"In Congress, Rich will grow our economy, fight inflation, protect our communities, and defend our under siege Second Amendment, our military and our great vets," Trump said in a statement released by his Save America PAC. "Rich McCormick has my complete and total endorsement. He will never let you down!"
Democratic Party state House District 105 nominee Farooq Mughal endorsed by a former Gwinnett commissioner — who is a Republican
Former Gwinnett County Commissioner Jace Brooks endorsed Farooq Mughal's bid to be the next state House District 105 representative this past week.
Why is that notable? It represents a bit of reaching across the proverbial political divide.
You see, Brooks is a Republican and Mughal is the Democratic Party's nominee for the House District 105 seat. Mughal is facing Republican Sandra Donatucci on the Nov. 8 general election for the seat.
“Farooq Mughal is a leader with the experience and the ethical values we need to serve at the State Capitol representing Gwinnett," Brooks said in a statement released by Mughal's campaign.
"I have known Farooq for almost 10 years. He served Gwinnett County as chair of the Gwinnett County Community Outreach and Gwinnett Transit Review Committee. He works across the aisle in a bipartisan manner with Republicans on issues like creating good jobs, transportation, economic development, lowering taxes, and supporting small business owners.”
Newt Gingrich endorses Mark Gonsalves in 7th Congressional District race
Republican Mark Gonsalves picked up the backing of former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich earlier this month in his campaign against U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., for the 7th Congressional District seat.
"Mark needs Georgians to work with him to return the seat to Georgia value, Georgia ideas and Georgia solutions," Gingrich said in a video on Gonsalves' social media accounts.
Gonsalves participated in an Atlanta Press Club debate earlier this past week, but it was a solo affair. McBath, who is moving over fro the 6th District, which she has represented for four years, did not participate in the debate.
Pro-Choice group endorses Nabilah Islam in state Senate District 7 race
Nabilah Islam picked up an endorsement from Pro-Choice group Emily's List this month in the state Senate District 7 race.
Islam, who is the Democratic Party's nominee for the seat, is facing Republican candidate Josh McKay in the Nov. 8 general election for the seat. The senate seat was previously located in a different part of Georgia, but was moved to Gwinnett as part of redistricting last year and is therefore an open seat.
“Emily’s List is thrilled to endorse Nabilah Islam for election to Georgia’s 7th Senate District,” Emily's List Vice-President of State and Local Campaigns Sarah Curmi said.
“As the daughter of immigrants and the product of Gwinnett County Public Schools, Nabilah Islam has been a leader in organizing her community and fighting for progressive change. We are excited for Nabilah to bring her voice to the Georgia state Senate and can't wait to see what she will accomplish.”
State Rep. Jasmine Clark announces nearly $100,000 haul in most recent fundraising quarter
The re-election campaign for State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Ga., has a lot of money on hand with only a few weeks left until election day in the state House District 108 race. Clark's campaign announced earlier this month that it raised $95,928 during the most recent fundraising quarter, and that it had more than $100,000 cash on hand going into the final month of the campaign.
Clark is facing former Lilburn Mayor Johnny Crist in the Nov. 8 general election.
“I’m so proud of the campaign I’ve run so far – I’ve broken all of my personal records and I’m so grateful to every person who donated, volunteered, or helped out in any way," Clark said in a statement.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
