As election day nears, 7th Congressional District Democratic nominee Carolyn Bourdeaux got some support from the former governor of Massachusetts this past week.
Former Gov. Deval Patrick joined Bourdeaux for an early morning rally and campaign sign distribution event in the parking lot at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. The event, which occurred at the far end of the fairgrounds parking lot and outside the distance barrier where no campaigning is allowed to take place near a polling site, drew a few dozen supporters.
"He is just one of many wonderful supporters who are coming here to help with the race and it shows the extraordinary diversity of the Democratic Party," Bourdeaux said.
The event came on the heels of CNN listing the 7th Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Rob Woodall, a Republican, as the seat most likely to flip in next month's election on Tuesday.
Bourdeaux said she is not getting too comfortable based on that assessment, however.
"It is Georgia, we have to fight for every vote," she said. "We absolutely recognize that. We have to fight to earn every vote and we have to make sure everyone can vote, and that every vote is counted."
Bourdeaux was scheduled to appear with U.S. Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff at a rally for Gwinnett voters at Shorty Howell Park, one of the county's early voting locations, on Saturday afternoon.
She is also holding a "Souls To The Polls" rally with New Jerusalem Political Action Ministry Pastor Elijah Collins Jr. at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, which is located at 422 E. Crogan St. in Lawrenceville.
Rich McCormick gets endorsement from controversial 14th Congressional District nominee
The Republican nominee for the 7th Congressional District, ER doctor Rich McCormick, has picked up support from another Republican congressional candidate who has been courting controversy.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican nominee for Georgia's 14th Congressional District seat, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she is calling on voters to back McCormick in his race against Carolyn Bourdeaux.
"In #GA07 Republicans need to elect @RichforGA," Greene said. "Rich McCormick is a Marine, ER doctor, husband, father, and has a huge heart for ALL people! He’s running against a radical communist college professor @Carolyn4GA7 (She’s) horrible & has never accomplished anything."
President Donald Trump has praised Greene as a "future Republican star," but she has made headlines and stirred controversy as well by reportedly embracing QAnon conspiracy theories.
FBI Director Christopher Wray told a House Homeland Security hearing panel last month that his agency sees QAnon as "a complex set of conspiracy theories" and that there have been "cases involving violence where people have been motivated by some of those conspiracy theories," according to a C-SPAN broadcast of the testimony.
McCormick, Bourdeaux trade blows over new television ad about police
The heavily contested 7th Congressional District race had a new battlefront this week as Republican nominee Rich McCormick's campaign released a new ad attacking Democratic nominee Carolyn Bourdeaux.
The ad, titled "The Worst," is the fourth one released by McCormick's campaign. It attacks Bourdeaux, claiming she supports defunding the police, restoring voting rights to "felons, rapists, even pedophiles" and having social workers respond to DUIs instead of law enforcement. The McCormick campaign cited Bourdeaux's website, an 11Alive report, Facebook and YouTube videos and websites allongeorgia.com and opensecrets.org as the basis for its claims.
“Fixing the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve requires honest and open dialogue,” McCormick said. “The defund the police movement is a dangerous ideology and my opponent should be distancing herself from that rhetoric, not embracing it. It is a fundamental difference between us in this campaign.”
Bourdeaux's campaign responded to the ad, however, by calling it a "deceptive Hail Mary" and said it "leans on racist tropes to incite fear over the national calls for justice earlier this year after the tragic deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks, among others."
The Democratic nominee's campaign said she has called for restoring trust between law enforcement and local communities instead of defunding police.
"The district Rich and I are running to represent is one of the most diverse in the country," Bourdeaux said in a statement. "It is one of the most serious, important responsibilities I can think of to ensure everyone who lives here has a voice in their government and feels confident that they are being heard. I've never called to defund the police, and my opponent knows it — but we need to have a serious conversation about racism and in Congress, I'll work to restore trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve."
