Another former candidate for Gwinnett County's open sheriff's seat is weighing in on who should be win the seat ahead of a crucial Democratic Party runoff.
Floyd Scott, who finished fourth in the June 9 Democratic Party primary for sheriff, endorsed Curtis Clemons this past week. Clemons is facing Keybo Taylor, who has lined up the support for former candidate Ben Haynes, in the Aug. 11 runoff.
The winner of the runoff will face Republican nominee Louis Solis, who is retiring Sheriff Butch Conway's chief deputy and preferred choice to replace him, in the general election in November.
But Scott is not the only key endorsement Clemons announced this week. The candidate released a list of officials and former candidates that are joining his group of backers.
"Trusted elected officials, former political candidates, and clergy, recognize Curtis Clemons as a true, experienced community leader, who can unite a diverse Gwinnett County and bring integrity and transparency back to a sheriff’s office plagued by controversy and community distrust," Clemons' campaign announced this past.
At the top of the list of new endorsements form Clemons is former U.S. Sen. Max Cleland as well as state Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero, D-Norcross; Peachtree Corners City Councilman Phil Sadd; former 7th Congressional District candidate Nabilah Islam; former state Representative District 99 candidate Jorge Granados; Art Shelton, who briefly entered the race for county commission chairman, but ultimately opted to not qualify to run for the seat; and Gwinnett Forum publisher Elliott Brack.
Collins, Loeffler and Warnock in virtual tie in U.S. Senate race
Statistically, the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler could go to any of at least three candidates this fall, according to a new poll released this week.
The poll by Public Policy Polling was conducted for End Citizens United and Let America Vote and it showed Loeffler, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and Ebenzer Baptist Church pastor Raphael Warnock in a virtual tie in the race.
Loeffler was appointed to the seat late last year to fill the unexpired term of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson, but that appointment was only until an election could be held to fill the remaining two years of seat's term.
The poll shows Collins holds a slight lead with 23%, followed by Loeffler, who had 21%, and Warnock, who had 20%. Another 22% of respondents said they were undecided on who they would support.
Loeffler and Collins are Republicans. Warnock is a Democrat.
Democrats Matt Lieberman and Ed Tarver trailed with 11% and 3%, respectively.
End Citizens United and Let America Vote previously endorsed Warnock in the race.
The poll also indicated former Vice-President Joe Biden was leading President Donald Trump by a margin of 49% to 45% in the presidential race.
Perdue, Loeffler push for expansion of telehealth services
U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both R-Ga., called on officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Friday to show how they plan to address an expansion of telehealth available under Medicare during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CMS Administrator Seema Verma, Perdue and Loeffler asked for a written plan and timeline that outline potential changes to Medicare rules that govern telehealth be presented to Congress.
"We appreciate your recognition that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more patients and providers see the value of telehealth," the senators wrote in the letter. "We believe telehealth is an important tool that enhances patient care and can provide efficiency in health care delivery. While telehealth may not be able to replace all in-person care, we believe it should continue to be an option to meet individual care needs.
“We therefore ask you to continue working with Congress to provide transparency and clarity for your plans for the future of telehealth.”
