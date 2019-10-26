A political action committee designed to help get more Republican women in Congress is encouraging voters to keep an eye on 7th Congressional District candidate Lynne Homrich.
EPAC, which was started by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., recently named Homrich as one of 18 candidates on its "Woman to Watch" list. Homrich is one of several Republicans — and one of a few Republican women — who have announced plans to run for what will be an open congressional seat in 2020.
I am honored to be one of the few candidates included on EPAC’s list of ‘Women to Watch’ and want to thank Congresswoman Stefanik for her vision and action to advance women as leaders in the Republican Party," Homrich said in a statement. "This recognition is proof that our campaign is continuing to gain momentum and has support from across the 7th District, Georgia and the nation.”
Homrich's campaign said the announcement that the former Home Depot executive was named to EPAC's "Women to Watch" list came after she appeared at an event hosted by the PAC last month and on the heels of its third quarter fundraising.
Martin launching re-election bid Sunday
State Sen. P.K. Martin, R-Lawrenceville, will formally launch his campaign to seek another term in the Georgia Senate this weekend.
Martin is scheduled to host a campaign kick-off event from 2 until 5 p.m. Sunday at Slow Pour Brewing, which is located at 407 N. Clayton St. in Lawrenceville.
Martin, a former Lawrenceville city councilman, is in his third term in the state Senate and has risen to become chairman of the Senate Education and Youth Committee. His re-election bid in 2020 won't be a cake walk, however, because a few Democrats have already announced plans to challenge him for his seat next year.
Gwinnett's House Delegation announces dates for town hall meetings
Gwinnett County's House of Representatives Delegation will hold four town hall meetings starting this week and continuing until early January in the buildup to the 2020 legislative session.
The delegation announced the meeting dates this past week. The meetings are designed to give residents a chance to interact with members of the House delegation, with all 18 of Gwinnett's state representatives invited to attend each meeting.
The first meeting will be held from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lilburn City Hall, which is located at 340 Main St. State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, will host the meeting.
State Rep. Beth Moore, D-Peachtree Corners, will host the next meeting, from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Berkeley Lake Elementary School, which is located at 4300 S Berkeley Lake Road in Duluth.
State Rep. Gregg Kennard, D-Lawrenceville, will host a meeting from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Sugar Hill City Hall, 5039 W Broad St.
State Rep. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth, will host the final meeting from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.