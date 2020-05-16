There's been a lot of talk over the last two months about Georgia's presidential preference and general primaries, but now the time for voting in person has arrived.
Advance in-person voting, also known as early voting, begins Monday for the primaries which were combined into the same election in March because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
From Monday until June 5, early voting will take place at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, which is located at 455 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville, and the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, which is located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
The only day during that period when early voting will not take place is May 25, which is Memorial Day.
The elections will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The fairgrounds will open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Both locations will be open noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
Four satellite locations will also be open daily from May 30 through June 5. The satellite locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 30 and June 1 to June 5, and noon to 7 p.m. on May 31.
The satellite locations are:
• Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road in Buford
• George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee
• Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville
• Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road in Norcross
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz endorses McCormick in 7th Congressional District race
Dr. Rich McCormick, one of several Republicans running for the open 7th Congressional District seat, announced this past week that he has been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in the race.
“Dr. Rich McCormick is the type of leader we need in Congress,” Cruz said in a statement. “He is a pro-life doctor and a man faith. As a Marine and Naval Commander, Dr. McCormick knows what it will take to build the wall, secure our border, and keep America safe.
"I’m confident Rich will work with me to hold China accountable, rebuild our economy, and stand against rampant socialism. I urge conservatives to join me in supporting Rich for Congress.”
McCormick is locked in a tight race where some of this opponents have gone after him in recent weeks over his voting record. Businessman Mark Gonsalves and State Sen. Renee Unterman have challenged McCormick on whether he supports President Donald Trump.
Islam endorsed by Asian American Action Fund in 7th Congressional District race
Democrat Nabilah Islam announced this past week that she has received an endorsement from the Asian American Action Fund in the open 7th Congressional District race.
Islam is one of several Democrats running for the seat, which U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall is vacating at the end of his current term to enter retirement.
"AAAFund is excited to back Nabilah Islam’s historic campaign for Georgia’s Seventh Congressional District,” said Irene Natividad, AAAFund endorsements co-chair, in statement. “Nabilah has poured almost a decade of her life into tirelessly advocating for the people of Georgia and for progressive ideals.
"She knows Georgia’s Seventh District, her own community, inside and out, and she understands how to lead. Nabilah will take to Washington that same energy and integrity and continue her fight, on behalf of all Georgians, for economic equity, accessible healthcare, and immigration reform."
Former attorney general candidate endorses Merritt in state Senate race
Nikki Merritt announced this past week that the Democratic Party's 2018 nominee for attorney general, Charlie Bailey, has endorsed her in the state Senate District 9 race.
Merritt is one of the Democrats running for the seat, which is currently held by state Sen. P.K. Martin, R-Lawrenceville.
"The support of Charlie, a true fighter for justice, and so many other supporters from across the state has helped make this campaign in battleground Gwinnett possible," Merritt said in a campaign email to supporters where the endorsement was announced.
