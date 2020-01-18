Several elected officials and community leaders have announced their support of Curtis Clemons in the sheriff's office race.
Clemons is one of several Democrats running for sheriff this year. His campaign announced he has received endorsements from State Rep. Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville, Solicitor General Brian Whiteside, Sugar Hill City Councilman Marc Cohen, Former Gwinnett County Democratic Party Chairman Steve Deak, Poplar Hill Baptist Church Pastor Avery Headd, Allen Temple UMC Church Pastor Kenneth Brown and Thomas Livsey, who is the unofficial mayor of the “Promised Land” community in south Gwinnett.
Clemons is a recently retired Gwinnett police assistant chief with 30 years of law enforcement experience as well as a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He has pledged to end the office's participation in the controversial 287(g) program and pursue bond reform that would allow non-violent misdemeanor offenders whose bond is less than $500 to complete a signature bond.
“Being poor shouldn’t be an additional punishment and not treated as a crime,” Clemons said.
Massachusetts congressman endorses Karinshak in 7th Congressional District race
State Sen. Zahra Karinshak picked up the backing of a sitting congressman in her bid to win the 7th Congressional District race.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and his Serve America PAC have endorsed Karinshak, who is one of several Democrats running to replace retiring Rep. Rob Woodall.
"I am proud to endorse Zahra Karinshak for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District,” Moulton said. “An Air Force veteran, former federal prosecutor, and State Senator, Zahra is uniquely qualified to serve in the United States Congress. I am confident that her military experience combined with her distinguished legal and public service career has equipped Zahra to handle the challenges of Washington—and help make it better in the process.
"I first got to know Zahra in 2018 when I endorsed her in her State Senate race, and I couldn’t be happier to be standing next to her again this year.”
Gwinnett House Delegation meeting on Jan. 29
Members of Gwinnett County's delegation in the Georgia House of Representatives will meet in Atlanta later this month.
The delegation announced the meeting will take place at noon on Jan. 29 in Room 510 at the Coverdell Legislative Office Building.
The agenda for the meeting has not yet been released.
