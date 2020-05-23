A well-known congresswoman from New York is weighing in on the open race for the 7th Congressional District in Gwinnett and Forsyth counties.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, endorsed Nabilah Islam this past week in the Democratic primary for the seat. The endorsement from Ocasio-Cortez, who is sometimes referred to simply as “AOC,” officially came from her PAC, Courage to Change.
“When I first heard Nabilah’s story it resonated with me deeply,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. “Nabilah’s working-class background provides her with unique insight into what Americans go through on a regular basis. Her commitment to lifting working people and communities of color is what inspired our Courage to Change PAC to support her. Nabilah is not afraid to fight against the status quo. We need more voices like Nabilah’s in Congress.”
If Islam, 30, is elected to the 7th District seat, she would be the first Bangladeshi women and third Muslim to serve in Congress. Her platform includes support for Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, student loan forgiveness and Medicare for All.
“Representative Ocasio-Cortez is the leading voice in the progressive movement and is the future of the Democratic party,” Islam said. “I am beyond humbled to receive Courage to Change’s endorsement. She was a huge influence on my decision to run. She showed me it was possible to run for office and be unabashedly myself” said Democratic Congressional Candidate for Georgia’s Seventh District Nabilah Islam. “If COVID-19 has shown us anything, its that we need leaders who are prepared to fight for marginalized communities, like the ones in my district, through progressive policies like Medicare for All, a Green New Deal and Student Debt Cancellation. We cannot afford a Congress that only fights for half measures during a full crisis. I look forward to repairing our country with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez. ”
Thompson announces endorsements for commission chairman
Former state Sen. Curt Thompson released the names of new supporters for his campaign to be the next Gwinnett County commission chairman this past week.
Thompson announced he has received endorsements from State Reps. Pedro Marin, Karen Bennett and Shelly Hutchinson, the Georgia Equality PAC, and the Alliance for South Asian American Labor, Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, International Association of Firefighters — Georgia and the Georgia Stonewall Democrats.
Thompson is one of several Democrats running for the seat, which will be open due to current commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash’s decision to not seek re-election.
Legislators, city officials back Kirk in Superior Court race
Suwanee attorney Christa Kirk announced she has received endorsements from several city leaders, as well as a pair of state legislators, in her bid to join the Gwinnett County Superior Court bench.
The list of endorsements is topped by state Reps. Beth Moore, D-Peachtree Corners, and David Clark, R-Sugar Hill. They have been joined, however, by: Grayson Mayor Allison Wilkerson; Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason; Snellville Mayor Pro Tem Dave Emanuel; Duluth Mayor Pro Tem & Gwinnett Municipal Association President Kelly Kelkenberg; Peachtree Corners Mayor Pro Tem & Southwest Gwinnett Chamber President Weare Gratwick; Sugar Hill Councilmen Marc Cohen and Curtis Northrup; and Norcross City Council members Bruce Gaynor and Elaine Puckett.
Kirk is one of four candidates challenging embattled Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader for her seat on the bench.
