Georgia State University professor Carolyn Bourdeaux, one of several Democrats running for the 7th Congressional District seat, called for a condemnation against political corruption this week amid the unfolding presidential impeachment drama in Washington D.C.
Acting White House chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney reportedly appeared to admit to a quid pro quo with the Ukraine to release funding to that nation in exchange for it conducting an investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. Mulvaney later denied admitting to that.
Bourdeaux, who has expressed support for impeaching President Donald Trump in the past, seized on the reports to criticize what she described as "silence" from some Republicans running for the 7th Congressional District seat.
“Our community deserves representation that stands up for the rule of law," Bourdeaux said. "That’s why I’m calling on all candidates who are seeking to represent the 7th District in Congress to publicly denounce the president's actions” Bourdeaux said.
“As someone who teaches about democracy and ethics — I know this is a critical moment in our history and we cannot stay silent.
Gwinnett officials endorse Ossoff in Senate race
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff announced this week that he has picked up endorsements from a member of the Gwinnett County Board of Education and two of the county's state legislators.
School board member Everton Blair Jr. and state Reps. Karen Bennett and Shelly Hutchinson were among 20 officials that Ossoff's campaign announced were endorsing him. Bennett is the chairwoman of the Legislative Black Caucus.
"In times like these, Georgia needs a U.S. Senator with a proven track record fighting corruption and the abuse of power," Bennett said in a statement. "Jon's extraordinary experience exposing corruption, war crimes, and human rights abuses worldwide is exactly why we need him fighting for us in the U.S. Senate."
Carden calls for expansion of Gwinnett transit plan review committee to add more diversity
Gwinnett County Commission District 1 candidate Kirkland Carden is calling on county leaders to add seven new seats to a committee tasked with reviewing Gwinnett's transit development plan.
Carden said he believes the additional seats will help the committee better reflect the diversity of the county's population. He also wants the committee, which is expected to wrap up its work by December, to become a permanent standing committee.
"As a transportation planner by trade, a rider of MARTA, and a local elected official, I consistently hear community concerns regarding traffic gridlock and our transportation challenges," Carden said.
"I recognize firsthand the seriousness of this issue for Gwinnett County. We need a transit committee that has authority, public recognition, and permanence."
Islam calls on GOP rivals to condemn controversial mass shooting video
Nabilah Islam, one of several Democrats running for the 7th Congressional District seat, condemned a video that surfaced early last week that was edited to portray President Donald Trump shooting media outlets in a church.
The video was made by someone who pasted Trump's face on the body of someone shooting people in the church. The logos of various media outlets, as well as political rivals and critics of Trump, were reportedly pasted on the bodies of victims.
The video was reportedly shown during a during a three-day conference that the group, American Priority, hosted at Trump's National Doral Miami resort.
Islam called on Republican candidates in the 7th congressional District race to condemn the video.
“In a time where people are being killed — for their beliefs, the color of their skin, the fact they decided to go to school that day or their willingness to report the truth — it is disgustingly un-American and bewildering that an ISIS-style, domestic terrorism video like this would be created and then played at a GOP political event," Islam said.
Upcoming
• The Conservative Republican Women of North Atlanta will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the Gwinnett Republican Party Headquarters at Gwinnett Place Mall, which is located at 2100 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. Speakers are expected to include state Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, and Republican Senate District 45 candidate Clint Dixon.
•Norcross will hold a mayoral candidates forum from 7 until 9 p.m. Thursday at the Norcross Community Center, 10 College St. Mayor Craig Newton is facing a re-election challenge from Councilman Chuck Paul. Residents who would like to submit questions for the forum must send them to norcrosscandidatequestions@gmail.com by noon Tuesday.