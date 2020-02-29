Although candidates in Gwinnett have spent the last year announcing bids for local, state and federal offices, this week will show who will actually make it onto primary election ballots in May.
This week will mark candidate qualifying in Georgia for local, state and federal offices, except president. Several offices are up for election this year including: county commission chairman; commissioners for districts 1 and 3; school board districts 1, 3 and 5; sheriff; district attorney; tax commissioner; clerk of superior court; every seat in the Georgia General Assembly; every U.S. House district in the state; and both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats.
Non-partisan seats up for grabs this year include chief magistrate, probate judge, four State Court judgeships and six Superior court judicial seats.
The Gwinnett Democratic Party will sign up the party’s candidates for local offices from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until noon on Friday at the party’s headquarters in Gwinnett Place Mall, which is located at 2100 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.
Democratic Party chairwoman Bianca Keaton said that, although the mall has reduced its hours, candidates can enter at 9 a.m. through the entrance with flagpoles by Beauty Master.
Meanwhile, the Gwinnett Republican Party will sign up its candidates for local offices from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday at Alice O’Lenick’s home, which is located at 2170 Luke Edwards Road in Dacula. O’Lenick, who is a member of the county’s elections board, can be reached at aliceolenick@att.net to make an appointment for filing qualifying paperwork.
Anyone running for local non-partisan local judicial seats — except Superior Court, which is technically considered a state office — will qualify at the county’s elections headquarters during regular business hours, starting at 9 a.m. on Monday and ending at noon on Friday.
Anyone running for congressional district, U.S. Senate or state office, including district attorney and seats in the Georgia General Assembly, will qualify for those offices at the state Capitol. Republicans will conduct qualifying in Room 216 while Democrats sign up their candidates in Room 230.
Candidates for state judicial seats, including Superior Court, will qualify at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Elections Division, which is located in the West Tower, Suite 802, located at 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE in Atlanta.
Qualifying fees for local offices can be found at bit.ly/39dgldg while the list of fees for state and federal offices can be found at bit.ly/2T6V674.
Qualifying can be tracked throughout the week at elections.sos.ga.gov/GAElection/CandidateDetails.
A Duluth mother and small business owner officially jumped into the race for the state House District 97 seat on Friday.
Mary Blackmon Campbell will run as a Democrat for the seat, currently held by Republican state Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee. Campbell highlighted the fact that she is a longtime Duluth resident, mother of two boys, 13-year small business owners and a domestic abuse survivor in her campaign announcement.
“Georgia and Gwinnett county are at a crossroads politically and I see changes that need to be made in our community to improve the quality of life and ensure prosperity for every family in District 97,” Campbell said in a statement.
“I want to ensure that every single Georgian has the same opportunities I have had in business and in life. I want fair and free elections, healthcare that works for everyone, transportation access and affordable childcare. I also want to provide all the needed protections to domestic abuse survivors so that they do not have to stay one day longer in an abusive relationship with their intimate partner.”
State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, is planning to meet with her constituents this week for a mid-legislative session town hall meeting in Lilburn.
The forum will be held from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parkview High School, located at 998 Cole Drive in Lilburn. Clark plans to discuss the legislative session as well as the 2020 Census, the upcoming elections and constituents concerns during the meeting.
Attendees will also have a chance to try out the new voting machines which will be used for the first time in Gwinnett during the March 24 presidential preference primary.
Republican Lynne Homrich began airing her first campaign ad on TV this past week.
The ad is airing on Fox News and other conservative cable and digital outlets. In it, Homrich lays out her plans to support President Donald Trump in Congress as well as her experience.
“I stepped up to run for Congress because President Trump needs more conservative outsiders who will take on career politicians in both parties to get results. As a businesswoman, nonprofit founder and mom of four, I know AOC and the socialist squad don’t represent our Georgia values and they certainly don’t represent me,” Homrich said. “Our campaign has already knocked over 30,000 doors and we are proud to continue taking our message of results over resistance directly to Gwinnett and Forsyth county families.”
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg recently planted his campaign’s banner in Gwinnett County.
The office is located at 1180 McKendree Church Road, Suite 208, in Lawrenceville.
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., announced this past week that fellow congressman, U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is endorsing him in the race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.
“I’m honored to endorse my good friend, Georgia Congressman Doug Collins, for the U.S. Senate,” Nunes said. “A strong conservative, Doug was a bold leader in the battle against the Russia collusion hoax and the sham impeachment against President Trump. Doug is a fighter, and we need more of those in the U.S. Senate. Please join me in supporting Doug Collins for U.S. Senate in Georgia.”
Collins and Loeffler are running to fill the remainder of the term for the seat, which Loeffler was appointed to by Gov. Brian Kemp after Sen. Johnny Isakson retired mid-term last year. Rev. Raphael Warnock is a leading Democratic Party candidate running for the seat as well.
