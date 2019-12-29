Gwinnett County Commissioner Jace Brooks has been recognized by the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government for undergoing training on how to tackle quality of life and social issues.
County officials announced Brooks finished the specialty training track and received an achievement certificate during this year’s Legislative Leadership Conference in Athens.
“It’s important to me to keep growing to better serve my district,” Brooks said in a statement. “What I’ve learned in the Lifelong Learning Academy helps me see the big picture of quality of life in our county as well as smaller details and strategies that I can use to serve my corner of Gwinnett.”
The training is part of a partnership between the Carl Vinson Institute and ACCG to train county commissioners across Georgia in a variety of areas dealing with issues in their communities through the Lifelong Learning Academy program.
The quality of life and social issues specialty track covers topics such as community health, parks, achieving sustainability and providing livable communities. The training also covers how to make policy decisions that deal with those issues.
“Since its inception, the Lifelong Learning Academy has provided Georgia’s county officials with the tools and resources to help move their communities forward,” ACCG executive director Dave Wills said in a statement. “Thanks to our long-standing relationship with the Carl Vinson Institute of Government, we have been able to offer relevant course material that our members can take back to their respective communities.”
Progressive women’s group endorses Islam in 7th Congressional district race
Nabilah Islam’s congressional campaign announced she received an early Christmas present from the national progressive women’s group, Matriarch, this past week.
Islam, one of several Democrats running for the 7th Congressional district seat in 2020, received Matriarch’s endorsement in the race.
“Nabilah understands that we must be bold and fearless if we are going to bring about the changes that people in Georgia and across the country so desperately need,” Matriarch board member Rania Batrice said in a statement released by Islam’s campaign.
“Matriarch is honored to work alongside Nabilah and do everything possible to help elect her as Georgia’s next US Representative from the 7th district.”
The Matriarch endorsement announce came on the heels of news that Occupy Democrats, an organization which has been involved in galvanizing opposition to President Donald Trump among Democrats, was endorsing Islam as well.
Abrams to headline Gwinnett Democrats’ Bluetopia Gala
Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is coming to Gwinnett in January.
Abrams will headline the Gwinnett County Democratic Party’s Bluetopia Gala, which will be held from 5:30 until 11 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta in unincorporated Duluth.
The gala is a fundraiser to support the local party’s 2020 priorities, including voter education and empowerment, cross-ballot campaign coordination, advertising and digital innovation and technology.
Individual tickets cost $150 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/39lXGfu.