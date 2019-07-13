On Friday afternoon U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, announced that her campaign for president has picked up an endorsement from a local official in Gwinnett County.
Gwinnett Board of Education member Everton Blair Jr. was among the names on a list of officials from across the nation who have endorsed Harris’ bid for president.
Harris is one of several Democrats running for president in 2020.
“Her deep commitment to education and unwavering investment in our young people are why Senator Kamala Harris is the best candidate for President in 2020,” Blair said in a statement released by Harris’ campaign. “Harris believes every child, regardless of their background or zip code, deserves high quality instruction and equitable opportunities to thrive. From eliminating the teacher pay gap to pushing for student loan forgiveness, she has been the leading candidate on educational issues in this race.
“After the disastrous leadership of Betsy DeVos, education must be a top priority for the next president, and Harris is the one who can get that done.”
Blair was one of two officials from Georgia whose endorsements of Harris were announced Friday. The other was Georgia House Minority Leader Bob Trammell.
Blair made history last year when he became the first African-American elected to the county’s school board.
The seven other names on the list were from New York, Alabama, Texas and Illinois.
“These local leaders all agree that Harris is the best candidate to prosecute the case against Donald Trump and highlighted her 3 a.m. agenda focused on lifting up American families,” Harris’ campaign said in a statement.
Carden announces endorsements for commission bidDuluth City councilman Kirkland Carden announced several local officials who are backing his campaign for the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners District 1 seat.
The endorsements include: Gwinnett County Legislative Delegation Chairman and state Rep. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth; state Senate Minority Leader Steve Henson, D-Tucker; state Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, D-Snellville; Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside; Gwinnett County Board of Education member Everton Blair; Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris; Duluth City Councilman Greg Whitlock; and Peachtree Corners City Councilman Eric Christ.
“Our campaign is rapidly gathering momentum and attracting support from a broad spectrum of Gwinnett county elected officials, community leaders, business owners, and residents,” Carden said. “I’m thrilled that we are developing the grassroots infrastructure and acquiring the financial resources necessary to share our message of a Better Gwinnett with residents across District 1 ahead of the 2020 election.”
Morgan to announce candidacy for commission chairmanLawrenceville-based attorney Andy Morgan is expected to jump into the open race for county commission chairman as a Democrat this week.
Invitations to his announcement, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, were sent out by email from his campaign this past week. The announcement is expected to take place at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
Morgan submitted candidacy paperwork to the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission this past week, according to the commission’s website.