Gwinnett County Police said westbound lanes on Ga. Highway 316 are closed during to a vehicle fire.

Gwinnett County Police said westbound lanes on Ga. Highway 316 are closed due to a vehicle fire.

Police said the fire is near the intersection of Cedars Road. Police and fire crews are working to get the roadway cleared, police said. 

Police said there will be an update once the roadway is clear.

