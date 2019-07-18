A man who used a curly wig to disguise himself during a recent burglary is accused of stealing 45 commercial tires and a utility trailer from a Doraville business, and Gwinnett police are hoping the public can help identify him.
On Sunday, the suspect, who is described as a white man wearing a white baseball cap over the wig, walked into a business on Humphries Way and stole the tires and trailer, police said.
The tired are "large commercial tires" and the utility trailer's license plate is TR112P.
Anyone with information about the man's identity or location is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com.
Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. The case number is 19-064432.