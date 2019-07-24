Gwinnett County police are trying to identify a suspect connected to several vehicle break-ins and thefts within the past month.
Police said the suspect breaks into the vehicles outside of various gyms while the owners are inside working out. Described as black male with a beard and a tattoo on his left forearm, police said he typically scouts vehicles in the parking lot and looks for wallets and purses that are visible.
He's stolen credit cards and cash and used them to purchase gift cards. Police said suspect tries to avoid surveillance cameras at each of the locations by wearing a hat and tilting his head down.
The suspect is seen driving a white U-Haul pickup truck.
On June 6 the suspect broke into a vehicle parked at the Planet Fitness at 1455 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth and allegedly stole a set of Apple Earpods and a victim's wallet. He then went to RaceTrac located at 906 Pleasant Hill Road and Walmart at 4004 Lawrenceville Highway and charged at least $250.
On June 8 the suspect broke into a vehicle parked at Crunch Fitness at 1175 Scenic Highway in Snellville. According to a police report, the victim was notified by a credit card company that one of her cards had been charged for more than $500 at a Walmart located at 1400 Lawrenceville Highway.
On July 1 the suspect broke into a vehicle parked at Crossfit PPG at 4505 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Peachtree Corners and later charged approximately $500 at Kroger located at 3093 Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Duluth. The suspect also attempted to charge roughly $2,000 at Walmart located at 3059 Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville.
In the Planet Fitness theft case the suspect was seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and red and white tennis shoes. In the Crunch Fitness case he was seen wearing an Atlanta Braves hat, black t-shirt and black pants. In the Crossfit PPG case he was seen wearing an Atlanta Braves hat, white shirt and blue jean shorts.
Contact Gwinnett County PD detectives with information at 770-513-5300, and crime stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com for anonymous tips. Refer to case numbers 19-051347, 19-052210, 19-060210.