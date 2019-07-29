Gwinnett police are asking for the public's help identifying two men who recently broke into cars and used the stolen credit cards at local grocery stores.
On June 28 and July 10, the men broke into two different vehicles at Collins Hill Park and Lenora Park, respectively, and stole womens' purses, police said. Following the thefts, the men used the credit cards at two local Kroger stores.
Both suspects are black men, one of whom has facial hair. The other has dreadlocks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com.
Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the cases. The case numbers are: 19-058896 and 19-063003.