Three men accused of breaking into two Lilburn-area homes last month have still not been identified, and police are asking for help catching them.
On July 18, the suspects — only two of whom were caught on home surveillance video, though the shoe of the third suspect was also visible — broke into a home through a back window on E. Fork Shady Drive in unincorporated Lilburn, police said.
There, they stole items from the home and left.
The following day, the same suspects were caught on another home surveillance camera breaking into a home within Lilburn city limits.
The two suspects who were visible on camera are described as black men. One was wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, a white mask, Adidas shorts, and Nike Air Max 97’s.
The second man had dreadlocks and was wearing glasses. He had on a “haters gonna hate” T-shirt, gray pants, and black-and-white Adidas. The men are believed to be driving a newer model gray Nissan Sentra.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com.
Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. The case number is 19-065562.