Gwinnett County police are searching for two men they said stole a victim's wallet and gun from an unlocked car and charged more than $1,000 at a Buford Walmart.
Police said two suspects entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle at night on Sept. 7. The suspects were seen on surveillance footage at the Walmart located at 3250 Sardis Church Road in Buford using the victim’s credit cards.
The victim contacted police the following morning, explaining he'd been notified of suspicious charges by credit card companies. The victim told police his Glock 17 pistol was missing from an open center console along with his wallet.
Police described the first suspect as a black male who was wearing a navy or gray hoody, dark pants and dark shoes on security camera footage. The second suspect is a white male who was wearing black Adidas pants, a dark colored zippered jacked with hood and dark shoes.
The public can share information with detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Reference case number 19-082867 when reporting information.