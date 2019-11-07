Duluth police said officers arrested a man on Wednesday allegedly associated with a murder in Maryland.
Police said the suspect, 31-year-old Deandre Stevenson, is being held without bond at Gwinnett County Jail after he was arrested by officers at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday night.
Officers were alerted of a vehicle associated with a murder in Maryland by one of the city's tag-reading cameras. Officers located the vehicle at a Duluth QuikTrip on 4006 Buford Highway.
"Due to the seriousness of the situation, several officers from our agency converged on the vehicle, locating the wanted murderer ... and placed him in custody without incident," officer Ted Sadowski said in a statement.
CORRECTION: Our officers did in-fact stop and arrest a murderer last night from the Maryland area, however, this is NOT the Popeyes murderer from Maryland. The miscommunication was between Prince George's Police Dept and Duluth Police.— Duluth Police Dept (@DuluthGAPolice) November 7, 2019
