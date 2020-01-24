A man wearing a black beanie and a bandana around his face entered a Subway on Buford Drive on Jan. 10, pointed a gun at two employees and demanded money, police said.
According to the police report, both employees were working when the suspect entered the restaurant, located at 4300 Buford Drive.
The victims told police he said, "Give me your money," while pointing a black handgun at them.
One employee walked to the cash register and filled a plastic grocery bag with $271. The second employee, a Lanier High School student, remained at the back of the store with his hands up. The robber ran out of the store and exited to the right down the sidewalk.
Police determined the suspect was in the store for a total of 23 seconds after reviewing video footage. The suspect is described in an incident report as a 5-foot-9 black man with a slim build. The weapon he used was a black handgun.
Police units patrolled the area, but did not locate the suspect. Police did not confirm whether the robbery was still being investigated, but said Friday no one had been charged.
Information can be reported to Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300, and anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com.
