A case involving a murder that took place in Peachtree Corners last month took a new turn Tuesday night when police found the suspect dead in an apartment in the city.
Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said Gwinnett County SWAT officers were called to help sheriff's deputies serve a warrant on Aaron Woods, 22, at an apartment on Hillandale Drive in Peachtree Corners and arrest him Tuesday night. Woods was the suspect in the murder of Kendall Reid, 22, who was shot and killed in front of a convenience store in the city on April 25.
"Deputies believed they had located Woods inside an apartment in Peachtree Corners, but were unable to make direct contact with Woods," Winderweedle said. "The decision was made to call Gwinnett Police SWAT Team, believing Woods was possibly barricaded in the apartment.
"After several hours and numerous attempts no contact was made with Woods. Gwinnett Police SWAT Team made entry into the apartment and located Woods deceased of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Detectives, crime scene investigators and the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office were called in to investigate Woods' death.
Woods was wanted aggravated assault and felony murder charges in connection with Reid's death. Police previously said investigators believed the pair were family acquaintances and got into an altercation at a store in a strip shopping center located at 3330 Peachtree Corners Circle before Woods allegedly shot Reid last month.
Police responding to the call about Reid's shooting found him laying on the ground between two cars in the parking lot of the shopping center with at least one gunshot wound.
Reid died at the scene of the April 25 shooting.
