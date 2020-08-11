A Gainesville teen charged with murder in a shooting at a business near Suwanee on Friday is also a suspect in the stabbing death of a teen 11 days earlier in the same city, police have confirmed.
Joshua Brandt, 18, was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting death of Loganville resident James Ross, 38, at a business located in the area of 600 Satellite Boulevard. Gwinnett police have said Ross may have been targeted.
But, Brandt has been on the Suwanee Police Department's radar in connection with another death that they have been investigating since late July.
"Joshua Brandt is a person of interest in the murder of William Slade Petty," Suwanee Police Lt. Robert Thompson said. "Suwanee Police shared information about Joshua Brandt with Gwinnett County Police during their investigation in the shooting murder of James Ross."
At this point, it is not clear how, or if, the victims in the two murders may be connected. Thompson said the connection between Petty and Brandt was that they "had mutual friends in the Suwanee area."
Petty, a recent North Gwinnett High School graduate, was stabbed multiple times while he was standing outside the rear of his apartment building on McGinnis Ferry Road on July 27.
Gwinnett Police Cpl. Collin Flynn said investigators with the county's police department are still trying to piece together information on Friday's shooting.
"I can tell you that Joshua Brandt did work at the business and may have come (in) contact with the victim at that time," Flynn said. "As far as motive, we don’t have anything that we can release right now."
Anyone who has information about Petty’s murder is asked to call Suwanee police detectives at 470-360-6735 or Crime Stoppers, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. The reward money is for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
Tipsters for that case are asked to reference Suwanee Police case No. 2020-01502.
Meanwhile, anyone who has information about the shooting death of Ross is asked to call Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information which leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters in the shooting case are asked to reference case No. 20-058520.
(2) comments
Further, if he committed a murder in Suwanee weeks prior, what was Suwanee doing to track him down? Doesn't sound like very much........
Is it possible that if Suwanee had "shared" the information about this guy with Gwinnett Police prior, this poor victim might still be alive?
