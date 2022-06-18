On its website, Buford-based Little Kings and Queens says its nonprofit whose vision is to raise money through charity events such as "daily basis, poker tournaments, casino events, fireworks sales and more."
Gwinnett Police say the charity angle is really just a cover for an illegal gambling operation, however.
Officers arrested Little King and Queens owner Dennis Maxwell and closed the nonprofit on Friday. Maxwell is charged with felony commercial gambling and keeping a gambling place, which is a misdemeanor.
"An investigation conducted by the Gwinnett Police Department learned that Little Kings and Queens was running an illegal gambling operation under a guise of a 501c3 charitable organization," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "As a result, over $30,000 in illegal funds were seized, and the business is closed at this time."
On its website, Little Kings and Queens says it is "the only certified company in Georgia able to legally host charity poker events," and touts its partnerships with other charities to stage charity casino nights and charity poker nights. It also sells fireworks to raise money for charities.
The organization also highlights its yearly food, toy and back to school drives on its website.
It also provides scholarships to students and teams students up with home manufacturers to teach them how to build a home.
The Buford Awards Program named Little Kings and Queens a top nonprofit four years in a row.
Maxwell was released from the Gwinnett County Jail early Saturday morning.
