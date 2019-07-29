Gwinnett police need the public’s help in identifying a "theft crew" of six people who stole about $2,700 of merchandise from the Mall of Georgia's Victoria’s Secret.
On May 29, the thieves entered the store in groups of two at different times, police said.
There, they interacted with each other while in the store for approximately 45 minutes, carrying bags from other retailers. Police said they removed security tags and hid items in their bags while they looked like they were shopping.
To throw off employees, the shoplifters also each bought an item with cash to give the appearance that they were legitimately shopping, police said.
The suspects eventually left, though with different people than they arrived with. An employee later found "numerous" security tags discarded on the floor and called police, who saw the theft after watching surveillance video.
Police said the first suspect is a black woman with shoulder length black hair and tattoos on her chest and right upper arm. She was last seen wearing a light purple tank top and dark leggings.
Suspect two is described as a black woman with long green hair (possibly a wig), wearing a light purple tank top and leggings and rainbow slides.
Suspect three is described as a black woman with braided black hair, wearing a white “Baja California” t-shirt, and gray shorts.
The fourth suspect is described as a black woman with braided black hair, wearing a white “Fila” t-shirt, and blue shorts.
Suspect five is described as a black man with a close trimmed beard and black dreads pulled into a knot, wearing a red “CK” t-shirt, and khaki shorts.
The final suspect is described as an older black woman with short hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 770-513-5300 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or stopcrimeATL.com. Use case number 19-048837 in reference to the crime.