Gwinnett County police are looking into a domestic-related double shooting in the Snellville area that resulted in an man and a woman being taken to a hospital in stable condition Friday.
The shooting, which occurred on Destin Circle in unincorporated Snellville, may have stemmed from a domestic altercation, according to Police Officer Senior A.M. Carter. Witnesses are being sought by investigators as they try to piece together what happened.
"All parties have been identified, questioned and are expected to survive," Carter said.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remains anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters should reference case Nos. 21-045243 and 21-045249.
