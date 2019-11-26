Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in a robbery at a jewelry store located in Gwinnett Place Mall.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said the crime happened at Intrigue Jewelers store on the evening of Nov. 2. An employee of the store, Aslam Lakhani, met officers when they arrived.
"Lakhani told officers that two men entered the store shortly after 7 p.m. and requested to see gold chains," Flynn said. "Lakhani allowed both of the men to try on a gold chain. After each one of them put on a chain, they ran from the store without paying for them."
Surveillance footage showed the suspects entering the store and gave police an idea of who to look for. Lakhani and another witness told police that the men ran toward mall entrance by Mega Mart after the fled the store at about 7:41 p.m.
One of the men, who allegedly stole a $275 27-inch 10 karat rope chain with a 14 karat charm on it, is described as a white male who was wearing a read Vans sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black and white shoes. The other man, who allegedly stole a $230 20-inch 10 karat chain that had a 10 karat ANKH charm on it in the shape of the letters "CZ," was described as a black male who was wearing a white Puma sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white shoes and teal or turquoise and blue baseball cap.
"I tried to retrieve additional video footage from mall security, but security advised that the mall cameras were out of service," Gwinnett Police Officer T.K. Dixon wrote in a report on the crime.
Dixon said in the report that crime scene investigators were ale to lift finger prints the suspect left on a glass case in the store.
"The Gwinnett County Police Department’s Robbery Unit is actively investigating this case," Flynn said. "Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying these two suspects."
Anyone who has information about the suspects or the robbery is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters are asked to reference Case No. 19-101368