Gwinnett County police are looking for a man who crawled under a security door and stole money from a QuikTrip store on Highway 78 last month.
The unidentified man walked into the store located at 5065 Stone Mountain Highway just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 27 and then walked around inside the store. Police said they believe he may be either an employee, or a former employee, of a nearby QuikTrip store because he knew how to bypass the security door and open a case containing a safe without tripping a security alarm.
"Specifically, the suspect lingered inside the store for over 20 minutes before crawling under the security door, manipulating the safe and cash register, removing money from each, and then jumping back over the security door before fleeing," police said.
"No one was harmed during this incident."
Police also said another reason why they believe the suspect has worked at a QuikTrip is that he was wearing khaki pants similar to those worn by employees of the convenience store and gas retailer.
He is described as being a black man between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches in height and weighing between 155 and 175 pounds. He is also believed to be between 25 and 30-years-old.
In addition to the khaki pants, he was also wearing a black jacket, black beanie and black and white sandals.
Anyone who has information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous, for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference Case No. 19-119458.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.