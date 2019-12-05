A pair of alleged burglars who were arrested early the day after Thanksgiving on accusations that they committed a burglary in unincorporated Dacula — and subsequently released from jail — are being sought on new charges tied to other crimes in the county, according to Gwinnett County police.
And a police report indicates one of the other burglaries happened in unincorporated Auburn on Monday — days after the pair was released from jail.
Loganville residents Kyle Fuller, 37, and Karey Byrd, 41, are suspects in three burglaries in the Dacula and Auburn area and are facing loitering and prowling, two counts of burglary 1st Degree and 3 counts of burglary 2nd Degree.
Police officials said Sgt. Roger Bell was heading home from work when he noticed a pick-up truck that had no license plate driving out of a neighborhood on Melton Common Drive in the Dacula area that is still under construction at about 5 a.m. on Nov. 29. There were two large pillars sticking out of the back of the truck's bed, Cpl. Collin Flynn said.
Bell pulled the truck over and arrested the occupants, Loganville residents Kyle Fuller, 37, and Karey Byrd, 41, after they allegedly offered conflicting stories about where they had been that morning. It turns out, police believe Fuller and Byrd have been involved in other burglaries in the area.
"The case was handed over to detectives, who searched the vehicle and discovered that Fuller and Byrd had stolen multiple items from the property that morning," Flynn said.
"As detectives continued to investigate other items located in the truck, they realized that Fuller and Byrd were in possession of items taken from two other burglaries in Gwinnett County."
Flynn praised Bell's work to pull over the truck and to arrest Fuller and Byrd.
"This arrest is an excellent example of proactive police work," Flynn said. "The police department hopes that the general public will also use this case as a reminder to call the police department if they see suspicious activities around one of the many construction sites in Gwinnett County."
Jail records show the pair were released from the Gwinnett County jail the same day they were arrested.
Now that additional charges have been filed against Fuller and Byrd, however, police are asking them to turn themselves in to law enforcement.
The other charges and stem from the other burglaries, which police said occurred at construction sites off Sun Lake Drive and Wheeler Road in unincorporated Auburn. A police report shows the Wheeler Road burglary happened on Monday.
"The Gwinnett County Police Department encourages Fuller and Byrd to turn themselves in to the Gwinnett County Jail on the additional Burglary charges," Flynn said.