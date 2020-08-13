Gwinnett County Police are seeking information about the death of a man who was found shot in the parking lot of a Norcross area extended stay motel on Thursday.
Police were called to the InTown Suites located at 1950 Willow Trail Parkway shortly after 3:30 p.m. Officers found the victim laying in the parking lot. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
"At this time the investigation has not identified any motives for this shooting," Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "The name of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin is notified. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward."
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward from Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-060148
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
