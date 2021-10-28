Gwinnett County police are looking for a driver who was involved in a fatal hit and run accident on Cruse Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville earlier this week.
Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said officers were called to a driveway at 2452 Cruse Road, which is just north of Paden Drive, on Sunday on a report that a man's body was lying in the driveway.
"The victim had sustained life threatening injuries consistent with those of being hit by a vehicle which resulted in his death," Valle said. "The investigation is on-going. "
Anyone who has information about the identity of the driver who hit the man, who has not yet been identified either, is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Accident Investigation Unit at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-086207.
