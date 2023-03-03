More than a month after police arrested one suspect in the murder of a man who died after he was shot in the Norcross area last November, investigators are asking the public for information about another suspect.
Lawrenceville resident Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, 22, was shot on Estates Court in unincorporated Norcross on Nov. 27 and later died from his injuries at a hospital. Police arrested Lawrenceville resident Jose Caraballo, 28, on Jan. 18 and charged him with felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during a felony in connection with the shooting.
Now police are looking for an additional suspect in Zuniga's murder, and here are a least two possible names that officials said this suspect has gone by.
"The suspect was seen at the homicide location and getting into the suspect vehicle, a maroon Nissan Pathfinder, when leaving the scene of the homicide," Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. "Detectives believe the suspect has used the name Brayan Duarte and Brayan Sanchez. If anyone has any information please call Gwinnett Police."
Anyone who has information about this suspect is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP220096691.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
