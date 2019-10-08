Gwinnett County police said they are working to identify two suspects who allegedly attacked a man in a Snellville Waffle House on Sept. 22.
Police released security footage of the attack. It was also captured on a bystander's cellphone.
The incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. after the victim placed a take-out order and bumped into one of the suspects, who police describe as a man standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 220-pounds. The victim told police the suspect demanded an apology and poked him in the chest with his finger. The suspect allegedly told the victim to meet him outside, left the building and waited for the victim just outside the door.
The victim was attacked when leaving the restaurant with his order. A second man, who police describe as 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, joined in the fight.
Police said the suspects fled the scene in a black Dodge Challenger. The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene. Police said he suffered a cut to his nose, a black eye and "extensive bruising" to the left side of his face.
Information can be relayed to detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.