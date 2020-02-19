The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for three Asian men involved in a shooting at a nightclub in Duluth on Jan. 1.
Police said the shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. at the Encore nightclub, located at 3865 Venture Dr.
Witnesses told police that a verbal altercation in the parking lot involving several males turned physical.
According to the police report, one of the witnesses said she "had a feeling something was going to happen so she had security in place."
The witness said two Asian men from one group got upset and started cursing, which is when security escorted them to the parking lot.
The security guard told police that after he separated the group, he went to the door to finish searching people. That's when two of the men from the group went to their vehicle and retrieved guns.
One of the males retrieved a handgun and the other a rifle, police said. The security guard said when he observed the two males with guns, he locked the doors to the club.
The male with the rifle, police said, shot multiple times into the air and then toward the club, causing damage to the building.
After shooting several rounds, police said the men got into a black passenger car, possibly a Mercedes. Surveillance from the business captured three of the men involved in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopecrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 20-000046.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.