Suwanee police are searching for two shoplifting suspects who are accused of a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened at a local Walmart Saturday night.
Lt. Robert Thompson said officers were called to the Walmart located at 3245 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd. Saturday just after 9 p.m.
Witnesses said two men were caught shoplifting inside the Walmart and fled when confronted by Walmart loss prevention officers.
The suspects then jumped into a U-Haul van and as they tried to flee Thompson said they hit a pedestrian, dragging the person onto Satellite Blvd.
Thompson said the pedestrian, whose has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thompson said the U-Haul had an Arizona licence plate, with the possible tag number of AJ38446.
Anyone with information about the two suspects or the U-Haul are asked to call the Suwanee Police Department at 770-945-8995.
