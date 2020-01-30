The Gwinnett County Police Department is looking for a suspect who punched a 77-year-old man at a Kroger in Dacula on Jan. 23.
When police arrived at the scene of the incident on Braselton Highway, the victim had a cut above his nose and blood on his shirt.
The victim said he had been punched in the face after he told a woman outside the Kroger on Braselton Highway she shouldn’t park in the fire lane.
Video surveillance showed that at 4:33 p.m. the victim exchanged words with a woman before the suspect followed him around the aisle and struck him in the face. The victim then fell to the ground as witnesses turned to see the commotion.
A witness described the suspect as a 6-foot tall black male who was about 215 pounds and had dreadlocks.
The suspect is believed to be the boyfriend of one of the two women inside the car parked in the fire lane at the Kroger, according to the police report. However, neither provided the identity of the suspect when asked by police even though the suspect was seen leaving with them in their vehicle.
A spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department said no other information or video will be released at this time, as detectives are actively investigating the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopecrimeATL.com.
