Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help in finding an 80-year-old Norcross resident who was reported missing Friday.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said Mildred Ashe's family reported her missing after they had not heard from her all day. Officers went to check on Ashe but no one was home and her car was not at the house.
"This type of behavior is extremely unusual for Mildred and her family is concerned because she has a medical condition which requires to her to have constant access to medical help," Flynn said. "At this time, there is no foul play suspected in Mildred’s disappearance. It’s important that she is located so that her health and safety can be verified."
Flynn said Ashe drives a blue 2009 Honda Accord and was last seen wearing a brown or amber-colored wig. She is described as being about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing about 154 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Ashe is asked to call police immediately.