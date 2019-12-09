Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two men they said robbed a teenager of his iPhone and Apple AirPods in the bathroom of a Snellville Publix.
Police said on Nov. 9 two men confronted and trapped a teenager in a Publix bathroom, located on 3550 Centerville Highway. Police said the victim was using the bathroom when he was confronted by two strangers. The suspects blocked the door and refused to let the teen leave until he gave them his iPhone and AirPods, police said. Once the suspects took the items from the victim, police said they immediately left the store.
The victim told officers that one of the suspects had a tattoo of cursive letters over his left eye. Both suspects were captured on video surveillance while they were in the store.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, police recommend contacting detectives at 770-513-5300. Reference case number 19-103726 when reporting information.