Gwinnett County police said Monday a regular customer of a Snellville convenience store robbed the store with a handgun and police need the public’s help in identifying him.
Police said the suspect entered a Chevron at 3180 Shone Mountain Highway on Aug. 20 at approximately 11 p.m. armed with a handgun in his waistband.
The store employee told police the suspect entered the store and walked up to the counter immediately before he rested the handgun on the counter and said, "Whatever you have in the register, give it to me."
The employee said they began to grab money from the register when the suspect said "Under the register is $100, give it to me."
The employee told police he showed the suspect "we don't have anything" under the register. The suspect said, "don't take your time," as the employee pulled out money and the suspect threatened to shoot them if they followed him out of the store, police said.
The employee said that the suspect is a regular customer who comes in weekly to buy juice or cigarettes, but he didn’t know his name. The suspect fled on foot after acquiring the cash from the register.
Police describe him as 5-foot-8, 170 pounds with small black dreads and a black mustache and goatee at the time he committed the robbery.
The public can contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or leave anonymous tips for Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com. Reference case number 19-076683 when reporting information.