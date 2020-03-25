Police in Gwinnett County are looking for a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend after dropping off diapers at her Snellville home.
Police said 26-year-old Atlanta man Venezia O. Cole is on the run after shooting a 22-year-old woman in the driveway while their one-year-old child was outside with them.
Gwinnett County police said officers responded to a “person shot” call at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Laurel Bend Court in unincorporated Snellville.
Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and police have not provided an update on her condition or injuries. No family members inside the house were harmed.
A family member told police that the victim's ex-boyfriend was supposed to be dropping off diapers at the home when he shot shot her in the driveway. Police said the suspect fired multiple shots at the home.
Police are still investigating the motive of the shooting, but have charged Venezla with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree. five counts of possession of a firearm during a felony and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Police said the suspect was seen fleeing the area in a black 2009 Infiniti G37 with temporary tag number P0945250.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or leave an anonymous tip for Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Reference case No. 20-025895 when reporting information.
