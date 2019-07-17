Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught stealing two unattended iPhones on a security camera at a Lilburn T-Mobile store.
Surveillance footage from around 2 p.m. on July 3 caught a man entering the store located at 4825 Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn and walking around for a several minutes seemingly browsing the merchandise.
An employee left two new iPhones unattended on a counter while helping another customer. The suspect grabbed the iPhones and ran out of the store.
Police said the suspect had his ears are pierced, gold teeth and multiple tattoos.
Information can be provided to Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). The public can use case number 19-060941 when referencing the case.